Kishwer Merchantt Dons A Pretty Purple Gown In Her Baby Shower Pictures, Check Out!

Television actress Kishwer Merchantt took to social media on Friday to share a photograph from her baby shower.

“Baby Hum dono kaafi alag hai but saath mien PERFECT @suyyashrai Hi papa to be,” Kishwer wrote, along with a picture she posted on Instagram.

In the photo, Kishwer Merchantt, who is expecting her first child with her husband, actor Suyyash Rai, sits with a soft toy on her lap with Suyyash standing behind.

Mom-to-be Kishwer Merchantt dazzles in a pink lehenga with silver work. Her accessories include a pair of matching jhumkas and a maangtika along with wedding chooda. Dad-to-be Suyyash chose a sky-blue kurta.

The actress had earlier shared photographs of her customised mehndi design for the baby shower. The design features a pregnant woman with the words ‘mom-to-be’ and ‘baby shower’ written with mehndi on her palm. Indeed the actress looked gorgeous on her baby shower function. Also, the happiness was evident on her face and he face was glowing in happiness.

Kishwer Merchantt announced her pregnancy in March this year. Sharing a photograph together with her husband Suyyash, the actress wrote: “We are Pregnant @suyyashrai.”

