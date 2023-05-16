Kundali Bhagya-renowned actress Anjum Fakih has taken off her reality show journey with India’s one of the biggest reality shows, “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 13. A few days ago, the actress, along with other participants, flew to South Africa to face the fear. Anjum is widely known for her bold personality, and to witness her on a show like KKK 13 is surely going to be pure eye-soothing for her fans. Reportedly, the actress has practised many things to overcome her phobias, but it would be very interesting to see her perform some challenging stunts live in the show. Being the audience’s favourite for her friendly nature, there’s no doubt that Fakih has already made a bestie even before the show goes on air, and it’s none other than Shiv Thakre. Yes, you read that absolutely.

Recently, Anjum Fakih, in collaboration with Shiv Thakre, took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded some astonishing pictures that not only grabbed their fans’ attention but also turned the Khatron Ke Khiladi viewers’ attention towards them. Both participants are currently in South Africa, where the show is going to take place, and this bond prior to the show has already created a lot of buzz amongst the audience, and the loyal fans are strongly rooting for them to see more and more in the show. The pictures uploaded by Anjum have swooned all the eyes of netizens.

This has happened because Anjum Fakih has also penned a sweet poem in the caption for her new bestie Shiv. She wrote, “I have found a heart of gold; I pray that he outlive…This friendship has this essence of love. Truly these memories will relive…Will fight will chide will make mistakes. Will forget and will forgive…A friend like you will be for life Ain’t it? My dear Shiv.” Such finely framed words for Shiv make him go aww over, and he heartedly commented on the post, “❤️😍Yee rulayegi kya🥳🥳 pagli ye ladki all-rounder hai baba.. jo b krti hai best krti hai🥳.”

These beautiful gestures of both contestants have all the hearts across the nation, and after witnessing such a strong bond between them, one thing is sure: the jodi of Anjum Fakih and Shiv Thakre is surely going to give tougher competition to the other participants in terms of grabbing the audience’s attention, which will help them grow in the journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

