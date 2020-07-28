The virtual stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 went on air recently. And though our favourite chocolate boy Shivin Narang couldn’t make it to the top 4, he conquered his fears with the show. The “Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera” star looked his fashionable best at the finale, which aired recently.

Wearing a gold-colored jacket that he paired up with a black tee and black jeans, he was a sight for sore eyes. Not just that, Shivin Narang even got a new haircut especially for the finale, and he killed it totally.

Karishma Tanna was declared as the winner of season of KKK 10. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, also saw Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and Karan Patel as participants.

Check out Shivin Narang’s pics:

Isn’t he looking like a rockstar in this avatar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

