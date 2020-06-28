Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: BFFs Tejasswi Prakash & Shivin Narang Will Leave You In Splits In The Latest Task

Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently in its 10th season and it has been welcomed with a lot of love by fans and general audiences. What’s more is that this season boasts of an impressive contestant list with popular actors like Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Karan Patel, Dharmesh Yelande and Karishma Tanna among others.

But it is the camaraderie between Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash that is being loved by fans the most. While fans of the stunt-based reality show rejoiced as the show has started to air fresh episodes since this weekend, the latest promo featuring Shivin and Tejasswi has left everyone in splits.

Trying to get their partner based stunt right, Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang seemed to have taken confusion to a new height altogether. Right from losing a sense of direction to being made fun of, the two BFFs have clearly left us in splits. Check out the full clip here:

Meanwhile, the latest contestant to be eliminated from the show was Adaa Khan after she lost her elimination stunt to Shivin Narang and Balraj Syal. For those of you who have joined in late, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is back with fresh episodes from this weekend and fans can catch up to new episodes on Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM.

While are totally in love with the antics of Tejasswi Prakash, do let us know who is your favourite this season, in the comments section below.

