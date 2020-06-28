Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Not Nepotism, But Gossip & Blind Items To Be Blamed For Suicide?

Sushant Singh Rajput has left a gaping hole not just in the industry but also in the hearts of fans across the country. The news of the Kai Po Che actor sent a wave of numbness and several speculations were made around what might have caused the young actor to take such a drastic step.

While industry insiders like Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Mahesh Bhatt were lashed out at for making Sushant’s life difficult, there seems to be a new angle that is coming to lights. It looks like not nepotism but several blind items and image tarnishing articles written by online portals triggered Sushant Singh Rajput.

A certain report in Mid-Day has quoted a Bandra Police official on condition of anonymity saying, “Some of his close friends have said that the kind of articles written about him on online portals and social media had been disturbing him as he was already battling depression. Some people were intentionally trying to harm his professional image, painting him as a womaniser, drug addict and an irresponsible person. The actor was worried that someone was trying to damage his career.”

The officer further said that Sushant Singh Rajput felt that there were some people who were deliberately trying to tarnish his image. “As we are looking into the angle of professional rivalries, we have to consider these aspects and if [these stories] were done deliberately to defame the actor, which might have forced him to take such drastic step. We have summoned the persons who run some of these portals and some statements have also been recorded.”

Meanwhile, the Bandra Police Station has said that they have recorded statements of around 27 people so far including YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. They are also soon planning to question the late actor’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghvi in hopes that she might be able to shed more light on the actor’s mental state during the shoot.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on the 14th of June 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!