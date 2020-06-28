Erica Fernandes CONFIRMS Being In A Relationship For 3 Years, But NOT With Parth Samthaan!

Erica Fernandes rose to fame with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. She played the love interest of Shaheer Shaikh in the show. With this, she went onto bag Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress plays Prerna in the show. The male lead ‘Anurag’, is played by Parth Samthaan. Erica has been linked with both her co-stars now and then.

The actress in a recent interview has however set the records right. Fans will be happy to hear that Erica has confirmed being in a relationship. In fact, she has confessed to dating someone for 3-long-years. Well, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to her loyal fan base. The actress has been hinting to the same every now and then through her social media post. But what might surprise fans is that the guy isn’t either Parth or Shaheer.

For the unversed, Erica Fernandes made a lot of noise in January this year. Rumours were rife that she had got engaged. It all began as she shared a glimpse of a ring on her engagement finger. Fans went insane upon learning about the same. However, beauty quashed all the rumours.

During a live chat with Siddharth Kannan, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress confirmed that she has been dating for 3 years. However, she dodged questions and remained tight-lipped when asked for the identity.

However, the actress also expressed disappointment over linkup rumours with Parth Samthaan and Shaheer Shaikh. Erica Fernandes revealed that it also somewhere affected her relationship with her boyfriend. “It somewhere it does have an effect on my partner and the relationship. This is the reason, she decided to talk about her relationship in the open,” she shared.

The adorable part kicked in when Erica revealed that her boyfriend doesn’t like him romancing other men. “He does like watching my work, but he doesn’t like me romance any other guy. So he doesn’t watch it (laughs),” she shared.

