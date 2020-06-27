Sam Manekshaw Biopic NEW Look: Vicky Kaushal's Uncanny Resemblance Is Praise-Worthy

Vicky Kaushal’s first look as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was revealed last year, and had gone viral on social media. The actor’s resemblance with Manekshaw was widely appreciated, and director Meghna Gulzar had even started preparing for the film which is set to roll next year.

Now, today on the death anniversary of Sam Manekshaw, Meghna and producer Ronnie Screwvala have unveiled a new look of the actor from the film.

Sharing the same on Twitter, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “In rememberence of one of India’s finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special with @meghnagulzar @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @iShantanuS @bharatrawail.” Meghna also stated on the social media platform that she is “so looking forward” to making this film.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw below:

The film was first announced in 2017 and in an interview with Mumbai Mirror last year; Meghna had revealed that she had first shared the stories of Sam Manekshaw with Vicky Kaushal when they were shooting for the Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi. In the same interview, Vicky had revealed that while he personally couldn’t witness Manekshaw’s achievements, his parents would always tell him inspiring stories about the latter.

In the meanwhile, Vicky will be seen playing a lot of real-life characters in his forthcoming films. Besides the Sam Manekshaw biopic, the actor will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh and Karan Johar’s Takht. In fact, he was also supposed to start shooting the KJO’s historical drama a while ago, but the shooting plans had to be postponed after a lockdown was imposed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

