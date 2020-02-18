Kavita Ghai Shares An Interesting Coincidence Relating Her Character In Love Aaj Kal To Her TV Show Kartik Purnima

A lot of actresses don’t like the “mommy” tag but actress Kavita Ghai is happy playing a mother in the TV show “Kartik Purnima” as well as the latest release “Love Aaj Kal“.

“I am very happy that I am essaying the role of a mother in two places simultaneously. The one thing to note is that I am playing Kartik’s mother in both the places, Kartik Aaryan’s mother in the film ‘Love Aaj Kal‘ and Harsh Nagar’s mother in our new show ‘Kartik Purnima’. I am truly glad that the film and the show are doing well,” said Kavita.

“Kartik Purnima” is a story of a dusky girl, Purnima, who considers her skin colour to be her mother’s blessing.

She is tortured by her stepmother and stepsister, but just like any other fairytale, prince charming Kartik falls in love with Purnima for who she is. He sees beyond her skin colour.

The show will focus on Purnima and Kartik’s journey and their tryst to win over everyone against all family and societal pressures to make their love story come true.

“Kartik Purnima” is aired on Star Bharat.

