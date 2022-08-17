Ayush Garg, a 27-year-old strategy and operations manager from Delhi has become the first contestant to bag the ‘Dhan Amrit’ (prize of Rs 75 lakh) on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

However, he failed to answer the question for 1 crore.

The question asked by the Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 host, Amitabh Bachchan, was: “Which was the first mountain peak, above 8,000 metres in height, to be summit-ted by humans?” Ayush Garg chose option B) Lhotse but the correct answer was A) Annapurna.

Unfortunately, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 contestant Ayush Garg was not able to pick the right answer. After winning the amount of 75 lakh, he had expressed his desire to win 1 crore. But he failed to do so.

Meanwhile, Garg came with his girlfriend Arushi on the show whom he met through an online dating site.

An intrigued Amitabh Bachchan said: “This is the first time I have heard about someone bringing their girlfriend.”

Bachchan said that he expected Garg to purchase some gifts for Arushi, the contestant mentioned that he was inspired by the impact a startup can have and wanted to use the money he would earn to be the “driver of change”.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 contestant Ayush Garg was also surprised by a video call with his family, who joined to witness him answering the Rs 1 crore question.

Following Garg’s exit, Vimal Naranbhai Kambad from Gujarat took the hot seat. He explained that he hailed from a big family that comprised about 60 people.

“I have their blessings. They are watching the show together. I want to play the game for them,” said Vimal. Vimal’s companion was his sister, Shivani.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

