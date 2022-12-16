Megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time had put the cheque of Rs 3 lakh 20 thousand in the piggy bank of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Prapti Sharma rather than sending directly to her account. The host also told the audience that she has learned to save money and till now she has saved Rs 8000.

He said: “Well done Prapti. Many congratulations to you.” Earlier in the episode, Amitabh shared how Prapti’s father touches the feet of his two daughters, Prapti and her little sister, every morning before going to the office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 8-year-old contestant also asked the host if she can call him ‘baba’ as Amitabh Bachchan resembles his grandfather.

“It’s because I call my grandfather, ‘baba’ and I find you to be like him.” She also asked him to call her by her nickname ‘Pihu’.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said he doesn’t like compliments and also opened up on why he prefers wearing funky outfits on the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

A nine-year-old contestant, Aaryav Shah from Ahmedabad, took over the hotseat and played the game with the host. Aaryav requested to be allowed to show a ‘report card’ highlighting Amitabh Bachchan’s fun side and one of popular dialogues: “Hum jahaan pe khade hote hain, wahin se line shuru hoti hai (The queue starts from the point where I stand in it).”

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed On Casting Couch: “It Is One’s Own Choice, No One Can Force You”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News