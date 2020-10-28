Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Annup Sonii & Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Bezwada Wilson To Appear For Karamveer Episode

Game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most loved shows in the Indian Televisions. The new season of the popular show began a month ago and fans have been hooked on to the screens just like the previous seasons. Viewers got to see various inspiring stories with different moods of the host Amitabh Bachchan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 is all set to welcome human rights activist Bezwada Wilson, who is the founder of Safai Karamchari Andolan. He will appear for the Karamveer special episode which will be aired on Friday. Interestingly, he will be accompanied by renowned television personality Annup Sonii.

As Annup Sonii, who is well known for being part of several hit shows including Balika Vadhu and Crime Patrol, will support Ramon Magsaysay and Ashoka Fellow awardee, Bezwada Wilson on the show. The activist will be sharing some of his motivational stories from his life to Annup and Big B.

Bezwada Wilson will also recall how his fight against manual scavenging began. Talking to Amitabh Bachchan, the activist revealed that he belonged to the manual scavenging community and how his family struggled to perform the demeaning profession. He said, “I was 13 when I discovered that my parents and my brother picked human waste for a living. That was a shocking revelation for me. My friends in school would tease me. When I asked my parents what they did for a living they would try to hide it from me. But when I finally became sure of our background, I wanted to die!”

Watch the sneak peek of the upcoming episode of the KBC here:

Bezwada Wilson since then has been fighting this demeaning profession to be uprooted from the society. He wants to ensure that no one fighting this demeaning profession. During the episode, he also talked about the difficulties and problems that manual scavengers have to face on a daily basis. The people who are involved in the profession die while performing their duties.

He said, “Picking up dirt even for one day is very tough. Every year around 200 people die due to the illness while scavenging. Bacche hamare saath hi khelne wale bolte hai ki aap ‘bhangi’ hai, and they don’t even know what the meaning of bhangi is. No human being is happy to accept that they are untouchable. I have not chosen to be a bhangi but ‘you’ (people of this nation) have made me a scavenger. Till date, I am not ready to accept that I am untouchable. I am just a citizen of this nation like everyone else, a human being.”

