Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Emraan Hashmi Opens Up About Tough Phase Of His Life On Amitabh Bachchan’s Show

Actor Emraan Hashmi recalled the tough phase in his life when his young son fought cancer.

The actor recently shot for a Karamveer Special episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 11” with Founder and CEO of Cuddles Foundation, Purnota Dutta Bahl, who is considered as a messiah for poor kids suffering from cancer.

“I have been following Purnota’s work since many years because my son was diagnosed with cancer five years ago, and later my mother too became a victim of the disease. A family is emotionally devastated when somebody from that family is diagnosed with cancer,” said Emraan.

“My son Ayaan’s remission phase – during which the cancer might make a comeback – was a tough phase for us as we parents go through a lot of fear psychosis. The whole process is psychologically disturbing. While researching about the disease, I got to know that nutrition plays an important role in the treatment as the body needs a strong immune system while going through the treatment. Even after the medical treatment, we have to focus on follow-up care, which involves proper nutrition and the well-being of a person, which has been the focal point of Cuddle foundation.”

Mumbai-resident Purnota is known for her work in providing nutrition to underprivileged children suffering from cancer in government and charitable hospitals.

Purnota said: “Firstly, I would like to reiterate that children’s cancer can be cured, so if you have the slightest of doubt that your child is unwell, please take them to a medical personnel. Also, Cuddle’s foundation has acquired success because most people in our organisation are medical professionals. People have wrong notion that people who work in NGOs don’t do well financially. The fact is that you can lead a comfortable life even while working for not-for-profits organisation.

“In today’s time, India needs more professionals to come forward and help us with these causes. Also, many children take medical treatment, but do not focus on nutrition which is also required for them to build immunity and fight the disease.”

