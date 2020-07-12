Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Shooting Of The Show Stopped

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor plays the lead role of Anurag Basu in the show. It was only a few days ago the shooting was resumed after three months. All the precautions were taken by the makers as being put forward by the govt. The makers have also issued an official statement regarding the same.

A spokesperson of Balaji Telefilms said, “We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talents from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets.”

As per the reports, the shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was stopped immediately. The actor took to his Instagram to confirm the same. Parth Samthaan wrote, “Hi everyone , I had mild symptoms and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested Postive for Covid 19 …hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care 😇”.

Check out the post by Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor below:

A few days ago, Parth Samthaan had shared a few pics from the sets. He was happy to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot after 3 months of lockdown. The actor wrote, “Back to Shoot after 3 months. Back to normalcy ! #unlockindia.”

Meanwhile, Kasautii Zindagii Kay also stars Erica Fernandes and Karan Patel in the lead roles.

