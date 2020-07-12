Last night, we received the unfortunate news of Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19. While how they contracted the virus is unknown, it is rumoured that one of them went for the dubbing session of their pending film. Rumours slowly started spreading that Ranbir Kapoor, his mom Neetu Kapoor have been tested too. It all happened at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hosted birthday party, as per the rumours.

For the unversed, some days ago, Riddhima, brother Ranbir celebrated their mom, Neetu Kapoor’s birthday. Pictures went viral in no time. One could even see Karan Johar in the frame. So, it was believed that there was a small bash and outsiders joined in too. Now, the latest rumour stated that Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson contracted the virus at the birthday party hosted by Kapoor. It further alleged that KJo and other members have tested positive too.

After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shared they tested positive for COVID-19, a netizen shared a misleading tweet. “Confirmed: #RanbirKapoor Karan Johar Neetu Kapoor also test Positive for Covid-19. Agastya Nanda, Grandson of Amitabh Bachchan attended birthday party hosted by Riddhima Kapoor,” claimed a netizen.

But Rishi Kapoor’s daughter took no time to quash this false news. After the news about Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and the false tweet going viral, she slammed the netizen. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni mentioned how the family is safe and sound. She quashed the rumours as she took to her Instagram and wrote, “Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit. We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics #fakenews.”

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to the comment section and wrote, “Crazy”

“Fools,” wrote actor Sikander Kher.

Check out Riddhima Kapoor’s post below:



Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan himself shared the sad news on his Twitter yesterday. He wrote, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.” On the other hand, in his tweet, Amitabh Bachchan requested people who were around him for the past 10 days to get themselves tested. Fortunately, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya have tested negative.

