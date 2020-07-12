Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has thanked filmmaker Rohit Shetty for his initiative to help on-duty personnel amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“We thank Mr #RohitShetty, who has been a source of continued support for the men and women in Khaki ever since the onset of the #COVID19 pandemic. Mr. Shetty has facilitated 11 hotels with unlimited occupancy for our on-duty personnel #TakingOnCorona on the streets of Mumbai,” tweeted CP Mumbai Police on Saturday.

This is not the first time the filmmaker, known for his cop drama universe, is trying to help the police. In April this year, soon after the nationwide lockdown began, Rohit Shetty had arranged for rest, shower and clothes changing facility along with breakfast and dinner in eight hotels across the city for on-duty police officials.

On Friday, Rohit Shetty’s name started trending on Twitter after netizens learnt that the car carrying Kanpur-based gangster Vikas Dubey had overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rain. Shetty is one Bollywood director who is known for his fascination with stunts using cars.

