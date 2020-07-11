Post Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19

After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19. Today, Big B shared on his Twitter page that he has tested positive. The Gulabo Sitabo is currently admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. His family members have undergone the tests.

A while ago, Abhishek too has confirmed the news. He tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

In another tweet, Abhishek mentioned how BMC has been helpful.

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Director Milap Zaveri shared on his Twitter page that Abhishek Bachchan has tested positive. He shared a message for him to get well soon. Milap tweeted, “Get well soon @juniorbachchan ❤️”.

Riteish Deshmukh also shared a tweet praying for Abhishek Bachchan’s good health. He wrote, “Get well soon my brother –

@juniorbachchan

– praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man”.

Check out the tweets below:

Get well soon my brother – @juniorbachchan – praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 11, 2020

Meanwhile, in his tweet, Amitabh Bachchan requested people who were near him in the past 10 days to get tested. Big B’s tweet reads, “T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that has been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !”

We wish for speedy recovery of both Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan.

