Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Family Members Have Undergone Tests Too

Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19. The news was shared by the megastar himself on his Twitter page. Big B is currently admitted to Nanavati hospital. He will be undergoing treatment there.

In his tweet, the Gulabo Sitabo actor wrote that his family members have undergone the test too. They all are waiting for the results to be out. AB also requested people who were close to him in the past 10 days to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

On his Twitter page, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !”

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet below:

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

In the reply section, all his fans and well-wishers are praying for his recovery. Actor Ranveer Shorey replied, “Oh no! Take care, Sir! Get well soon! Sending you tonnes of love and good wishes!”

Cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote, “Wishing for your speedy recovery Sir🙏”.

Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan tweeted to Amitabh Bachchan, “Get well soon sir ! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery !”

We hope and pray for Big B’s speedy recovery.

