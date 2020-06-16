Gulabo Sitabo Box Office Review: Ayushmann Khurrana & Amitabh Bachchan Could’ve Been A Theatrical Miss

Gulabo Box Office Review: Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz, Bridendra Kala, Farrukh Jafar, Srishti Shrivastava

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Producers: Ronnie Lahiri, Sheel Kumar

Note: It has been 3 months since theaters have been closed all over the nation due to ongoing pandemic. No film has released at the Box Office in these 3 months so our Box Office Review will take into consideration lesser factors then we take in normal conditions.

Our Box Office Review in the current situation doesn’t imply the accuracy it does in normal circumstances because we have no clue about the release size Gulabo Sitabo would’ve got if it had hit the cinemas on June 12.

A film’s Box Office fate also depends on the performance of films releasing before and after it. In the ongoing situation, we can’t take into consideration that factor too and that’s why in the Box Office Review of Gulabo Sitabo we will roughly predict its BO prospects and how much theatrical revenue the film may have lost because of not being able to hit the big screens.

Gulabo Sitabo Box Office Review: Expectations

With Gulabo Sitabo, Shoojit Sircar managed to pull a casting coup as he brought Amitabh Bachchan & Ayushmann Khurrana together. If Big B is Bollywood’s megastar and one of the most talented actors India has ever produced, Ayushmann has also made a strong foothold among the audience as a young actor.

We all know, Ayushmann’s recent films like Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, and others have done very impressive business at the Box Office and even Big B is going strong. Shoojit Sircar is also one of those filmmakers who know how to make a critically and commercially successful film. Normally Shoojit’s films appeal to a small section of the audience and that’s fair enough because the budget of his films is mostly well planned. Shoojit as a director has given commercially successful films like Vicky Donor, Piku, and Madras Cafe earlier. However, the trailer of Gulabo Sitabo wasn’t something really appealing on commercial terms.

Even if we compare it with his previous successful films, Gulabo Sitabo looked weak considering what a theater-going audience expects.

So if Gulabo Sitabo had hit the cinemas, it would’ve released with not so high expectations.

Gulabo Sitabo Box Office Review: Impact

Gulabo Sitabo is watchable only because of the performances of Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and to some extent Vijay Raaz and Brijesh Kala. Big B simply carries the film on his shoulders with his great performance. He is getting better and better with each film and it’s simply unbelievable. Ayushmann also does extremely well and shines despite Big B’s brilliant screen presence.

The film starts off well as it has several moments which will make you laugh. There is a hook in the initial half hour of the film which suddenly starts losing as the screenplay moves ahead. The comedy even though niche looks good at start but soon starts getting boring and in no time you realise that it’s not working anymore.

Unfortunately, Juhi Chaturvedi as a writer and Shoojit Sircar as a director missed the mark this time. Despite nothing being really bad about the film, it doesn’t just hit the right mark. One point which also works against the film is that its characters don’t really make anyone happy. Even if you feel like laughing at the situation of Mirza and his tenants initially, it starts bothering you later on. You feel more sad than happy while watching the film and I am 100 % sure that was not the intention of the makers here.

Gulabo Sitabo Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Overall, Gulabo Sitabo offers very little for the paying public and that’s why it would’ve found it tough at the Box Office. Upon release in normal conditions, it would’ve done a lifetime business in 30-40 crores range.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!