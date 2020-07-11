Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of nationwide heartthrob Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam. So when the poster dropped yesterday, fans went in a tizzy!

But adding to all the song and dance around the poster is the Assam Police’s COVID-19 twist to the poster. So what the Assam Police did is that they photoshopped the faces of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde with masks. Cool isn’t it?

The original poster of Radhe Shyam captured Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in an intense moment with a backdrop of the sky with hues of orange and white. But the twist by the Assam Police too has won hearts of netizens!

Sharing the edited poster of Radhe Shyam featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the Assam Police captioned the post as, “Ask your loved ones to put Mask whenever they are out. We tried calling Prabhas but failed. Now sending the message through photoshop. @TSeries @UV_Creations @hegdepooja @director_radhaa @assampolice #RadheShyam #Prabhas20.”

Those who don’t know, Nagaon is a city in the state of Assam.

Check out some reactions by netzines on this move of Assam police:

Wow Sir Extremely Awesome & the Picture is carrying truly an Unique Msg to all. Highly appreciate such Creativity,🙏 #Radheshyam #Prabhas — Pawan Sharma (@PawanSharmazz) July 10, 2020

Excellent sir great creativity 🤩😍😃 we The Darling of the Nation #Prabhas fans will follow all the safety measures & celebrating it in Online itself & in offline with all precautions by wearing masks stay safe #RadheShyam — Nishanth Prabhas (@NishanthPrabas) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Prabhas took to his official Instagram handle to share the poster of the film with his fans. He captioned the post as, “This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it”

While we can’t wait to see Prabhas and Pooja Hegde romance each other in Radhe Shyam, do let us know your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.

