Mirzapur 2 is one of those few web series that has created a world of its own. While fans of the series are waiting with bated breaths for the sequel, looks like the wait just got shorter. Yes, you read that right!

The reason we say this is, that Mirzapur 2 actors, Shweta Tripathi aka Golu and Divyendu Sharma aka Munna have revealed that the dubbing for the show has already begun. Rejoice all you ‘Mirzapur k chahne waalon’! Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shweta Tripathi shared a candid moment from her dubbing session.

Captioning the image of her dubbing session for Mirzapur 2, Shweta Tripathi wrote, “Mirzapur ke chahney walon 🔊 Jaan par khel kar, mask pahen kar, pahuch gayen hain muskuraatey ho dubbing par! Only and only so that yeh #bhaukaal comes to you soon! Because hum bhi hain #MS2W📸 the papa of #Mirzapur @gurmmeetsingh#Gajgamini #Golu #GG #GD.”

Similarly, Divyendu Sharma too announced on behalf of the entire cast of Mirzapur 2 that they will soon greet their fans. However, the actor has humorously requested fans to not ask for the release date yet.

The caption to his post read, “Hmmm… toh dubbing karne gaye they… kar aaye hain..!!! Aur jald laa rahe hain.. baat kiski ho rahi hai shaayad aapko pata ho..!!! Ab zyada shor mat machao, DATE mat poochna.. baaki sabko pyaar lekin Mask jaroor paheno aur jo karna ho karo!!! ❤️ From- Mirzapur Family #BoominFrame”

A couple of days ago Rasika Dugal too shared a hilarious post on the dubbing of Mirzapur 2.

For those of you clearly living under the rock, Mirzapur is a thriller crime web series that streams on the OTT streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and is backed by Excel Entertainment. The first season featured Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Kulbhushan Kharbandha among others.

