Veteran actress Rekha’s bungalow in the Bandstand area of the Bandra locality has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a security guard tested positive for Covid-19.

The bungalow named Sea Springs has also been declared a containment zone. BMC has sanitized the locality near Rekha’s resident. completely

Rekha’s bungalow normally has two security guards on duty. One of them has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a timesofindia.indiatimes.com report. The website added that the infected member of Rekha’s staff is currently undergoing treatment at a facility in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Rekha is the latest Bollywood celebrity whose staff has been affected by Covid-19. Earlier, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Boney and Janhvi Kapoor, have reported that members of their staff have been infected by the coronavirus.

An official statement from Rekha or her office is awaited in the matter.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has tested COVID-19 positive. He is currently admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

We will keep updated on any development further related to the news.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!