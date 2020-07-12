Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus. It was being said that the entire family has undergone tests too. Reports today morning had it that Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya have tested negative. The same was the result of Jaya Bachchan.

Now, as per the latest development, Aishwarya and little Aaradhya have tested positive.. It has been confirmed by Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope. However, he deleted it within a few minutes.

Tope’s tweet read, “Smt. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & daughter Aardhya Abhishek Bachchan have also been detected positive for COVID-19. Smt. Jaya Bachchan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bachchan family to get well soon with a speedy recovery.”

Check out Rajesh Tope’s deleted tweet on Aishwarya Rai and family below:

Meanwhile, it is being said that Aishwarya and Aardhya both will be treated at home. If needed, they would later be shifted to the hospital. However, there remains no confirmation on the same.

Amitabh Bachchan yesterday broke the news on his Twitter handle. He is currently hospitalized at Nanavati hospital. It is also reported that his health is currently stable.

“T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!,” wrote Big B.

Within minutes, Abhishek Bachchan too revealed that he has tested positive. Nothing was mentioned about Aishwarya Rai or the other family members then.

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them,” wrote Abhishek.

We hope Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, and the entire family recover soon.