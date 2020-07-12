Karan Johar Already Has Plans For Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda's Debut?

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Karan Johar is facing a lot of backlash for empowering Nepotism by working only with star kids. He has even been called the ‘Mafia of Bollywood’. Amid all this hatred, it is rumored that he has offered a grand debut to another star kid. And this star kid is none other than veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya is already popular among youth on social media. He is currently enjoying at his maternal grandparents’ home in Mumbai. He was also recently seen at Neetu Kapoor’s Birthday party.

Agastya wants to become an actor just like his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. He has also been working on his body as well as acting skills. Meanwhile, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror, filmmaker Karan Johar has already offered a grand launch to Agastya as soon as he is ready to make his debut. However, there has not been any confirmation of such a launch offer by any official sources.

Meanwhile, the Bachchans are currently facing a hard time. Both, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for COVID-19.

Big B himself took to Twitter to announce this news and appealed to those who had been in his close proximity in the past 10 days to get themselves tested. We pray for his and Abhishek’s quick recovery.

What is your take on Agastya Nanda’s Grand Launch by Dharma Productions? Do let us know.

