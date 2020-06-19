Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Singh Grover Replaced As Mr Bajaj By THIS Talented Actor In Erica Fernandes & Parth Samthaan’s Show?

When Karan Singh Grover entered as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, fans were drooling over his portrayal. Sadly, the actor will no more be a part of this Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes’ show. So, who will be replacing him? Well, a few news have popped up.

As the shooting of various TV shows will resume soon, it is important that characters returns for the continuity of the story. Mr Bajaj is one of the vital characters in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Hence, the makers didn’t waste time in finding a replacement for KSG. Initially, names like Gaurav Chopra was hinted to be playing Mr Bajaj. But that’s not happening. It’s some other talented actor.

As reported by Pinkvilla, not Gaurav Chopra but Sharad Kelkar is being considered to play Mr Bajaj. The actor impressed this year with his act in Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. About him playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, a source said, “Sharad received a call for the role and currently the discussions are going on. Nothing has been locked so far and even Kelkar is mulling over the same. Things will be locked by this weekend and till then, the makers are weighing their options.”

When the portal contacted Sharad Kelkar’s spokesperson, they revealed that the makers had approached him. The spokesperson refused to reveal any other information about the same.

The shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to resume from next week. After 3 months of lockdown, the actors will finally step out for professional work.

