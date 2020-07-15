Ever since Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan has announced on his social media that he has been tested positive for coronavirus, all eyes are stuck on other actors of the show. Amidst this, Aamna Sharif who plays the character of Komolika in the show took to Instagram to share her status of the COVID-19 test.

Aamna announced on her Instagram story that she and her family have tested negative for COVID-19. She further informed her fans that one of her staff members has tested positive for the virus. The actress also clarified that they have made all the necessary arrangements for the staff member.

Aamna Sharif wrote, “Thank you to you all for your sweet messages and well wishes. Me and my family have tested negative for COVID-19. Although, one of my staff members has tested positive. We are currently in the process of isolating him and making sure he receives all the necessary treatment with precautions.”

Aamna also took a moment to thank BMC for being very supportive, “A big thanks to the BMC. They have been helpful and promt with the entire procedure. I urge you all to do our bit by wearing a mask and social distancing. It is the only need of the hour.”

The other artists of the show also got themselves tested and fortunately, there is no news of any artist being tested positive for the virus. We hope even Parth Samthaan gets recovered very soon.

