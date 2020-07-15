Kriti Sanon Posts An Emotional Cryptic Quote A Month After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

It’s not been a good last month for Kriti Sanon and Bollywood as an industry as well. We’ve lost Sushant Singh Rajput and Saroj Khan. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aradhya have been tested COVID-19 positive.

Just like everyone is just trying to sink in the emotional burden, Kriti Sanon posted a cryptic post on Instagram. She obviously didn’t tag but it’s for Sushant Singh Rajput. She posted a quoted crediting herself as the author.

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and posted the photo that read, “And in between a guilty laughter that pretended to move on, Her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions.”

Well, losing Sushant Singh Rajput has proved to be devastating for Bollywood as an industry. The people in his closed circles including Kriti Sanon have been left shell shocked with this. Even Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media handles and posted a note for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea said something for the first time on social media about Sushant since his death. She posted a few lovely pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

The actress continued: “I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star – now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.”

