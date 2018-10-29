Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: This Actor To Be Seen Opposite Hina Khan In The Show!

Actor Rohit Sharma, who has worked in TV serials like Vikram Betaal Ki Rahsya Gaatha and Sadda Haq, will now feature in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

Rohit will be paired opposite actress Hina Khan, who is playing the role of Komolika in the show.

“I’ll be seen playing the role of Gaurav who is a positive guy. Pairing opposite Hina Khan is a big responsibility and comes with a lot of pressure. For now, it’s a cameo but a prominent one which will definitely leave an impact,” Rohit said in a statement.

Rohit has earlier worked with Balaji Telefilms in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, and is now happy to reunite with the production for Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

He said: “The production is just like a family for me. Working with them has been a golden experience. I’m thankful to Ekta ma’am that she got me a chance to play a powerful role.”