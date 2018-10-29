Ananya Panday’s Pre-Birthday Gift From Her Mom Is Too Cute To Handle!

Ananya Panday who is all set to celebrate her birthday on 30th October receives the cutest pre-birthday gift from her mom Bhavana Panday.

The actress was surprised by her mom as she gifted Ananya a little puppy ahead of her birthday celebrations.

Sharing the first picture of the new addition to the family, Ananya took to Instagram asking suggestions from all her fans on what should be her pet’s name.

After receiving immense suggestions, Ananya finally decided to name the new member as Astro.

Thanking her mom for the early gift and all her fans for the suggestions, Ananya shared an adorable picture where the young actress is seen holding the puppy in her arms which is a sight to behold.

Ananya enjoys a huge fan base on social media. The actress’ Instagram game is on point a testimony of which is seen on her handle where the Ananya keeps on sharing pictures from her day to day life.