R. Madhavan’s Rocketry – The Nambi Effect To Release In Hindi, English & Tamil

Actor R. Madhavan’s upcoming film Rocketry – The Nambi Effect, on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan, will release in Hindi, English and Tamil.

Madhavan on Monday took to Instagram to share a video in which he said: “There are many personal stories in the world you would have heard about and many more you have no clue about. But there are a few stories knowing nothing about which means that you know very little about your nation.

“Nambi Narayanan’s story is one such story. Because when you hear this man’s story, and see his achievements, then I promise you will never be able to stay slient. ‘Rocketry – The Nambi Effect‘… For those who don’t know will be aware and for those who think they know this will be a revelation.”

As a senior official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Narayanan was in-charge of the cryogenics division. In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. The charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (C.B.I.) in 1996, and the Supreme Court of India declared him not guilty in 1998.

The teaser of the movie will release on October 31, Madhavan said.