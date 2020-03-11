Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki Actor Sharad Malhotra To Soon Make His Digital Debut? Actor Reveals!

Actor Sharad Malhotra has done some impeccable shows in his 15-year-long television journey. From giving family entertainers to historical shows, he knows the showbiz at the back of his hand. However, now he is feeling a magnetic pull towards the digital world and let’s say, he has no complaints at all!

“I am really looking forward to exploring the web. I have been getting a lot of calls from television since it has been almost a month since it got over. A lot of people have been calling me but right now I am concentrating more on web shows. It’s a very conscious decision. It’s different and liberating and it’s helping me be myself. I am just discovering this very exciting space called the web,” shares an excited Sharad.

The actor’s short film Kashmakash will soon release on the web. The film is an anthology which brings forth some real and relatable characters to the audience.

Talking about his experience further, he says, “Web is booming at this moment and TV is something which will always be there for donkey years. The web is catching up with the youth. People want to know what are you watching on the net. It’s so rich content-wise and it’s so engaging and you want to know what is happening in the next episode. I myself have become such an avid viewer of these series and I have been binge-watching shows on these OTT platforms. It just transports you away from the world and its beautiful. You feel like you are in it. That is something which I wanted to experience.”

Comparing the two mediums, he goes on to say, “Television is something different. It has its own space, stories and limitations Web has no limitations. The web is uncensored and sky is the limit. The story which I have done is very grungy and desi. The first time I used cuss word on screen, it blew my mind!. I have really enjoyed my work in television but for instance, when you can use the ‘F’ word without worrying, you feel so different. You don’t pick and choose when you talk to your friends and family. You can be yourself in the web. There is a certain lingo which you cannot use in television and films. You can really go and experiment and experience which you haven’t in the past. It was liberating, satisfying and satiating.”

