Rahul Dev Roped In For An ALT Balaji’s Dramedy ‘Who’s Your Daddy?’

Actor Rahul Dev has been roped in to star in a dramedy series, Who’s Your Daddy? The show gives a ‘desi tadka’ vibe while depicting the carefree chronicles of a father-son relationship.

Rahul will be playing Prem Singh Barnala, a retired Subedar-major, in the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 project.

“It feels wonderful to be back on ALTBalaji after two years. Life comes full circle, as it’s from this platform I started my OTT journey .. Feels like home ground,” said Rahul, who was earlier seen in ALTBalaji’s The Test Case.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working on this show. Watched my character of Prem Singh Barnala evolve, finding his way through a gamut of emotions, exploring his relationship with his son, mother, deceased wife and finally accepting a new beginning with grace,” he added.

The actor, popular as an on-screen villain, calls his new character “funny, instinctive, naive, emotional, lovable, unsure of himself, gradually evolving to making peace and embracing life positively”.

Who’s Your Daddy? will present the day-to-day adventures of Soggy and his father who live in Delhi.

Soggy runs a DVD rental shop and earns a sizeable chunk by renting blue films to ladies of Delhi’s posh society.

This dramedy will explore the story of how Soggy’s father becomes an overnight star with the lady patrons of the DVD world and how the duo runs a successful business until their world turns upside down.

The series also features Harsh Beniwal and Nikhil Bhambri.

