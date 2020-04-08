Karanvir Bohra Criticizes US President Donald Trump’s Retaliating Statement About PM Modi

TV actor Karanvir Bohra who is a popular face of hindi television is known for speaking his mind. The actor often can be seen taking a stand for what is right and never thinks twice before sharing his views on socio-political issues. Recently, the actor shared a video on Twitter wherein he can be seen criticizing American President Donald Trump for his retaliating statement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The actor wrote in his post: ‘Respected @realDonaldTrump we as a nation didn’t appreciate the baseless threat you gave is as a country and to our honourable Prime Minister Mr @narendramodi plss listen to the video on feelings. And hoping I’ve put my point across. #JaiHind’

Respected @realDonaldTrump we as a nation didnt appreciate the baseless threat you gave is as a country and to our honourable Prime Minister Mr @narendramodi plss listen to the video on feelings.

And hoping I've put my point across. #JaiHind🇮🇳 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yev7m1Hrjz — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) April 7, 2020

In his video, Karanvir strongly criticized Donald Trump’s recent statement of retaliation against PM Narendra Modi over the supply of Hydroxychloroquine to treat novel coronavirus patients. For the uninitiated, the President threatened retaliation if India did not clear the exports of the drugs to the U.S. His statement left everyone fumed and netizens were outraged. Clearly, it did not go down too well with actor Karanvir Bohra too, who always stays aware of the socio-political happenings across the country.

