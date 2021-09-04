Advertisement

Tv actor Karanvir Bohra is in utter shock as he shares a video on his Instagram handle where paparazzi call him a ‘gareeb’ for arriving in a Ciaz Car at Sidharth Shukla’s house.

The past two days have been quite heavy on the Bollywood and Television Industry due to the sudden demise of Popular TV Star Sidharth Shukla at the age of 40. ‘Balika Vadhu’ Actor had suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday morning and was declared dead when brought to Copper Hospital by his family members. The actor last appeared on the reality show Big Boss Ott and Dance Deewane 3 with Shenaaz Gill.

Many Tv Stars were seen visiting Sidharth Shukla’s place and were also present at the cremation on Friday to pay their last respects, One of them was Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu. The duo had arrived at Sidharth’s place In their Ciaz to which one of the Paps called them a ‘Gareeb’. Karanvir has shared the video on his Instagram handle, where we can hear one of the people saying “Ciaz mein aaye hai, gareeb dikh raha hai yeh toh.” During this Karanvir was speaking to few police officers that where seating nearby. Once done he then got inside his Ciaz and drove away.

Karanvir Bohra shared the post and captioned it as, “‘Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai!’ So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearances? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name.”

Many Tv stars commented on his post as one of them was Kushal Tandon who expressed his disappointment on the comment section as he wrote, “This is so so so so so sad”.

