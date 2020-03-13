Karan Singh Grover Postpones Art Exhibition Event Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Actor Karan Singh Grover has postponed his art exhibition as a measure of precaution during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Karan took to Instagram to let his followers know that he has decided to postpone the art exhibition and its preview that was earlier scheduled to take place on March 17.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared an image that read, “In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Star Infinity Art Exhibit and its preview has been postponed. This is in keeping with the government’s mandate to avoid gatherings. Fresh dates will be scheduled. Most importantly, be careful and stay safe.”

On his birthday on February 23, Karan came up with the art website starinfinityart.com and his YouTube channel Starinfinityart to share his artwork among his fans. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan Singh Grover will soon return to Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Mr. Bajaj.

