Actor Karan Singh Grover returns to the small screen as Asad in the upcoming TV show Qubool Hai 2.0. His on-screen romance with Surbhi Jyoti on Qubool Hai won much appreciation and translated to success of the original show.

In the trailer of Qubool Hai 2.0, the actor dons a sharp, corporate look as he bumps into a runaway bride.

“Qubool Hai is a show that will always be close to my heart. I am overwhelmed by the response that I have been receiving from the audience after they watched the trailer of Qubool Hai 2.0. The girls seem to be in love with Asad and I hope I do not disappoint them,” Karan Singh Grover told IANS.

Apart from Qubool Hai, Karan Singh Grover became popular with his roles in shows such as Dill Mill Gayye and Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2.

Qubool Hai’s sequel is said to have 12-13 episodes and will stream on Zee’s digital platform. Speaking of Qubool Hai, the show had enjoyed a re-run recently during the lockdown. It received so much love that maybe the makers decided then that they must come up with a season 2.

Previously, there have been reports that this season of the show will not see Gul Khan as the producer. Clearing the air around it, Gul shared that she will not be directing or producing Qubool Hai 2.0.

