Actor Karan Patel is looking forward to playing the new Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Joining the show is special for him also because he was part of the original show, which aired from 2001 to 2008. In the original, Ronit Roy had become popular as Mr. Bajaj.

“I look forward to playing Mr. Bajaj and we begin shoot next week. It’s going to be fun in many ways to begin with shooting after almost 3 months and most importantly, the fact that I played the role of Mr Bajaj’s son’s friend in the original. Now playing Mr. Bajaj… life comes full circle,” Karan said.

Karan Patel has replaced actor Karan Singh Grover, who played Mr. Bajaj for a while in the new “Kasautii Zindagii Kay“.

Meanwhile, yesterday Karan’s wife Ankita shared a heartbreaking post on her Instagram. She revealed how she was all happy and healthy during pregnancy. She had to fly to Thailand for a shoot and even got a heads up from her gynecologist. However, she miscarried ‘just like that.’ Not only did it create a void in her and Karan’s life, but they cried every single night to sleep.

