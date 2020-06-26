People are yet to recover from the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It was only recently when the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor died to suicide at his flat in Mumbai. In a shocking turn of event, yesterday yet another similar incident shook everyone across the nation, as a young TikToker Siya Kakkar died by suicide at her home in Delhi.

The most shocking part is Siya Kakkar was only 16 years old. Those who have come across the reports about her suicide especially her fans and admirers are deeply concerned about the very thought, on what exactly made her took such a drastic step to end her life.

As per a report from leading Hindi publication Amar Ujala, according to family sources, Siya Kakkar had been receiving death threats constantly for quite some time.

Reportedly, Delhi Police has seized her cell phone, and are trying to unlock it, hoping to find any sort of clue as to why Siya took the drastic step of ending her life.

Also as per Zee News, Delhi police are also investigating if Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had triggered any kind of tension for the teenager. It is learnt that there’s no link between Sushant’s death and Riya’s suicide. The police have confirmed that she was under stress for the past four to five days but nobody knows the reason.

As per various reports, Siya Kakkar’s manager has stated the exact reason behind her death could be something personal, as from the professional front she was doing very well.

Delhi police are currently investigating the case and are gathering details from her family members and friends. Siya Kakkar had over a whopping 1 million followers with an impressive number of views on her videos on TikTok as well as on Instagram.

