Karan Kundrra has been quite a loveable name in the Television industry. He rose to fame with his role as Arjun in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. Ever since, he’s been a part of many daily soaps and reality shows like Bigg Boss 15, Lock Upp amongst many others. But it was his violent fallout with a female co-star that stirred an unbelievable controversy!

It was back in 2015 that Karan was shooting for the serial Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. He was shooting alongside the female lead Saanvi Talwar and both were supposed to indulge in an intimate scene that leads to a dramatic scenario. But things went upside down when the actress accidentally ended up slapping too hard!

Karan Kundrra was supposed to kiss while Saanvi Talwar was instructed to slap in retaliation. The actor, however, started kissing way before the cue and the actress followed the script. Unfortunately, the hit was too hard which led to an argument and the Bigg Boss 13 contestant slapping back his co-star.

Saanvi Talwar confirmed the violent behaviour in a conversation with ETimes. She said, “The incident has left me shaken. I don’t think any woman should be subjected to such atrocious behaviour. What disturbed me more was that no one stopped Karan Kundrra while he slapped and abused me. Others came to pacify me much later. I don’t wish such a thing to happen to anyone and I hope the production house takes appropriate action so that this doesn’t happen again. But the show must go on and I will continue to shoot.”

Well, this was quite sad and really unexpected of Karan Kundrra!

