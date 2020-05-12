Amid the coronavirus lockdown, everyone’s turning to social media to get rid of their boredom and the celebrities are no different. Recently, Karan Kundrra announced a live session on Instagram with ex-girlfriend Kritika Kamra and actress Pooja A Gor. When Karan posted a picture with Kritika and Pooja to announce it, one of his followers turned into a troll and called the actor a lady. Karan’s response to this is the perfect example of how to shut down trolls calmly.

Karan, Kritika and Pooja are known for their Kitani Mohabbat Hai period together. The show was immensely successful and it made Karan & Kritika one of the best couples on television. Karan took to Instagram and along with sharing the picture with the ladies, Karan wrote – ”Due to heavy demand and some death threats ?? me and @kkamra are going live on Instagram tonight at 6 pm oh and gujju @poojagor will be available in the comments ?? #kitanimohabbathai. Soon a fan named Dipankar tried to troll Karan by his comment which read, “3 ladies”. Karan’s reply to him is noteworthy for sure.

Karan wrote in the reply- “ya..bro and I have no problem with you calling me that. In fact, I’ll be proud!! The most powerful thing to do in this world is to be a lady!…I’m sure your mum and your sisters are proud of you!”.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundra is currently dating anchor Anusha Dandekar, though a few days ago, there were rumors that Karan and Anusha have called it quits.

However, Karan Kundrra opened up about it and rubbished the rumors. He stated that all is well between him and Anusha.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!