Jassie Gill & Shehnaaz Gill’s Keh Gayi Sorry’s Lyrical Video OUT! Here’s When The Normal Video Will Be Revealed

Singer Jassie Gill’s new song “Keh gayi sorry” will have a lyrical video. He hopes to shoot the video with actress Shehnaaz Gill once the lockdown is lifted.

The teaser of the song was recently unveiled, and fans of both are excited. “We have been getting several messages to team up for a song. ‘Keh gayi sorry’ is for all our fans. If they continue to shower the same love on the lyrical video, we should (be able to) shoot a music video post the lockdown when things get back to normal,” said Jassie Gill.

“I am looking forward to shooting the video with Shehnaaz post the lockdown. Till then I am sure people will shower the same love on the lyrical video too,” Jassie Gill added.

A few months ago, Jassie Gill had supported Shehnaaz during her stint inside the “Bigg Boss” house. He had praised Shehnaaz when he paid a visit to “Bigg Boss” house to promote his film “Panga”.

