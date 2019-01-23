Karan Johar On Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul Controversy: “No One In My ‘All-Female’ Control Room Had Objections”

Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversial row has once again brought the talk show of Karan Johar, Koffee With Karan, under the scanner. The sexist remarks by cricketer Pandya on the show landed him and Rahul, who graced the couch in the 6th season, in big trouble. The rising players were bashed terribly on social media and also came in the radar of BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India) with a temporary ban. Now amidst all the hoopla around, the host Karan Johar has finally opened up on the matter.

In an interview with Economic Times, filmmaker and host Karan Johar, shared his thoughts on the controversy, by holding himself accountable. He Said, “I feel very responsible because it was my show, my platform, I invited them as guests and the ramifications of the show are my responsibility. I had so many sleepless nights wondering about how I can undo the damage and who is gonna listen to me”.

“It’s now gone into the zone which is beyond my zone”

Karan also added he asks such close questions to everyone including women and the answers that are coming are not in his control.

He further stated that he never thought of such consequences, as no women from his team pointed out at the answers.

“The control room of Koffee With Karan is run entirely by women and I am the only male in the show and no one had objections”, quotes Karan.

The filmmaker said he felt regretted and apologized for the outcome. “I am not justifying the conversation happened but just saying that I think perhaps things were said may have crossed the boundaries and I apologize because it was my platform where it happened and I think the boys have paid the price already”.

