The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma REVEALS How Archana Puran Singh & Anil Kapoor Manage To Look So Young

Kapil Sharma is famous for making people laugh. His show – The Kapil Sharma Show – is one of the most-watched talks shows as he gets candid with Bollywood stars on the show and talks about everything and anything to them. In the latest episode, Kapil invited Pagalpanti cast – Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi and John Abraham on the show. Archana Puran Singh, as usual, sat on the hot seat to welcome the guests.

The conversation had to be hilarious as it was the cast of Pagalpanti sitting with Kapil. Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi and John Abraham talked about their film and enjoyed a fun banter with Kapil. But what made it to the highlights was Kapil talking about how Anil Kapoor manages to look so young at his age.

Kapil begins by telling that Anil Kapoor wakes up at 4 and that is the very secret to his fit look. He did not miss this chance to mock Archana and said that she too wakes up at 4 and that is why she looks so radiant as well. The only difference is that Archana wakes up to dye her hair black. Listening to this revelation, all of them burst into laughter.

Kapil and Anil also enjoy a fun banter where they tease each other about how happy they feel in Urvashi Rautela’s presence. He even took a dig at Navjoy Singh Sidhu. he tells Urvashi that the last time she came on the sets of the talk show, Sidhu followed her outside and never came back only.

Earlier, Kapil was headlining the news for his comment on Akshay Kumar’s poster of his upcoming film Good Newzz. Kapil Sharma dropped a comment saying, “Congratulations paji .. poster is looking very nice, but my good news is coming before ur good news hahahaha, all the best team #GoodNews,” indirectly hinting at his own impending fatherhood.

Talking about Pagalpanti, the film is directed by Anees Bazmee and is slated to release on November 22.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!