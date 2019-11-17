Sayani Gupta On Her Script Choices: “I Actually Say No To A Lot Of Stuff”

Sayani Gupta has been on a roll with a slew of projects on both, the web and big screen lined up in her kitty. While Sayani is an actress who is known for her choice of gritty and unconventional cinema, she feels it is important for her to do projects the excite and interest her to avoid the monotony of her job.

The Article 15 actress, who will next be seen in the second season of her much-loved web series Four More Shots Please, has said in a recent interview that she says no to more projects than she says yes! Sayani has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “I actually say no to a lot of stuff, honestly. Most of the time, it is because I don’t want to do the project or I don’t want to work with the people associated with it. What drives me to a project is what the project is trying to do. I want to be able to do all kinds of work that I find exciting. When you do something for 19 to 20 hours a day… and I’m literally shooting every single day, I have to see that I don’t get bored and complacent.”

For an actress who has tried her hand at everything, Sayani has to her credit an interesting filmography with projects like Posham Pa, Article 15, Margarita With A Straw, Inside Edge and Four More Shots Please!

Opening up on what makes her take up such varied projects Sayani concluded saying, “I have to constantly keep doing different things. If you see the characters I play, they are all different from each other because I can’t play similar roles in two projects. I’d get damn bored doing that and I don’t want to sleepwalk through my work. For me, to challenge my grey matter, and challenge myself as an actor, is very important.”

