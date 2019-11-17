Chupke Chupke Remake: CONFIRMED! Rajkummar Rao To Step Into Dharmendra’s Shoes; Makers Bag Film’s Rights

Bollywood has become all about remakes. Be it an old, classic song or a cult movie, we have seen an ample number of renditions and remakes till now. Joining the list is Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Sharmila Tagore starrer Chupke Chupke. Yes, Bhushan Kumar has acquired the rights of the film and now Rajkummar Rao will step in the shoes of Dharmendra’s iconic character Dr. Parimal Tripathi.

Chupke Chupke is considered to be one of the best comedy films in Hindi cinema and Dharmendra had set a benchmark with his par excellence performance in the film. Rajkummar says that stepping into his shoes is a big responsibility for him but he is looking forward to being a part of the film.

Rajkummar also revealed that the scripting process is in progress but the makers had hit a roadblock when they realized that the title Chupke Chupke is taken by Manish Goswami for his production house long ago. However, it is now reported that Manish has parted with the title for the remake. According to reports in Mumbai Mirror report, Bhushan Kumar’s company approached Manish Goswami to acquire the right of the titled and he promptly did so. Manish published a ‘No Objection’ letter to the Film and Television Producers Guild of India for the title. The report suggests that he did so as he didn’t have a suitable script ready.

Manish was quoted saying, “We’re industry colleagues, so, we should help one another in times of need.” The same reports suggested that Manish had earlier given the title Dream Girl to Ekta Kapoor for her Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer.

Meanwhile, talking about Rajkummar’s other projects, he has Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan and Anurag Basu’s yet-untitled film which also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!