Over the past few years, some scenes from Indian TV daily soaps are getting a lot of attention for being illogical and too bizarre. Something similar has happened again as netizens are losing their minds after a scene from Swaran Ghar is now going viral. Along with netizens, small screen star Kamya Punjabi has also reacted to the same and took a dig at TV content while praising films and the web.

In the particular sequence actress, Sangita Ghosh’s character can be seen throwing her dupatta across her shoulder but it accidentally gets stuck in a fan. She can be seen getting choked, but soon Ajay Chaudhary’s character comes to her rescue as he bites her dupatta and tears it apart.

Now the scene from Swaran Ghar has gone viral, netizens couldn’t stop talking about how bizarre the scene is. Even Kamya Punjabi seems ashamed seeing such scenes and sharing her opinion about the same on Twitter, the actress says, “This is precisely why despite having some brilliant actors TV content is looked down upon, compared to Films and web.”

Not just Kamya Punjabi seems like, Kavita Kaushik also feels the same as she retweeted her post. Apart from them, even other social media users agree with her point.

This is precisely why despite having some brilliant actors TV content is looked down upon, compared to Films and web. https://t.co/JHvRjw8mMF — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) May 12, 2022

Reacting to it, a netizen wrote, “Daily soaps naye naye mein aachhe lagte hai…baad mein we like boar hogaye…Sorry it’s not against you or anyone..but it’s true..may be daily soap ke pressure mein writter over drama create Kar raha hai..casting ki wajah se dekh lete hai kabhi kabhi…par yeh aise..,” another wrote, “I agree. I understand as Actors you have very limited role to play in this but I’m sure you can definitely voice out when you do not agree with something. As actors, I think you should walk out of the sets when asked to do such senseless scenes.” A third user wrote, “Thanks to TRP hungry producers and Broadcasters…they push everything just too far-they have diluted the medium so much,” a fourth user wrote, “A la Ekta Kapoor kinda TV content has devastated the minds of a generation of Indian aunties, and I think content is more important than acting, without it any kind of good acting is just perfunctory.”

Daily soaps naye naye mein aachhe lagte hai…baad mein we like boar hogaye…

Sorry it's not against you or anyone..but it's true..may be daily soap ke pressure mein writter over drama create Kar raha hai..casting ki wajah se dekh lete hai kabhi kabhi…par yeh aise.. — Pooja Chavan (@PCHAVAN06) May 13, 2022

I agree. I understand as Actors you have very limited role to play in this but I’m sure you can definitely voice out when you do not agree with something. As actors I think you should walk out of the sets whem asked to do such senseless scenes — Donald DSouza (@DonaldSouza) May 13, 2022

Thanks to TRP hungry producers and Broadcasters…they push everything just too far-they have diluted the medium so much. Same is happening to Indian News channels. — Sonal (@Sonal_27) May 13, 2022

A la Ekta Kapoor kinda TV content has devastated the minds of a generation of Indian aunties, and I think content is more important than acting, without it any kind of good acting is just perfunctory. — Zach Brown 🚜 (@zeewoozoo1) May 12, 2022

There were million ways to save dat girl, but as always everyone standing there has no brain so… it could happen 😑 — simi george (@george_simi) May 13, 2022

Kahan h re meri zahar ki pudiya — Akif Anwar (@akiffaani) May 11, 2022

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the scene from Swaran Ghar and do you agree with Kamya Punjabi’s views about the same?

