Actress Kajal Aggarwal claims she did not sleep while filming the horror series ‘Live Telecast’, because she would be scared and would often wake up petrified.

Venkat Prabhu’s series narrates the story of a TV crew adamant on creating a superhit show, only to realise that they are trapped in a house controlled by supernatural powers. Their tryst with the supernatural is live for millions to watch.

“I think the venue where we were shooting was perfect for this series. We shot in an extremely isolated house — which is Venkat sir’s friend’s house — on the top of a hill and there was nothing around us,” Kajal Aggarwal said.

“For the series, it worked really well but I haven’t slept throughout the shoot. I was so scared after pack-up and I would wake up petrified. It was a very frightening experience for me otherwise but I was totally in the character. I felt it on the set, off the set, I was living it,” Kajal Aggarwal claimed.

Earlier talking about her character, Kajal said, “My character Jenny, a director by profession, is a strong and independent woman whose single-minded goal is to make a successful TV show and, in that quest, she finds herself locked in a huge house with no way out. Audiences who love horror stories and otherwise are going to love this show,” .

‘Live Telecast’, which also features Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, releases on February 12 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium. The seven-episode Tamil series has been directed by Venkat Prabhu.

