Everyone knows the song ‘Kacha Badam.’ While Anjali Arora, aka the ‘Kacha Badam girl, gained immense social media fame after dancing to it, the song’s singer Bhuban Badyakar also became an overnight sensation on similar platforms. But as per recent reports, he is struggling financially and cannot make ends meet.

For those who don’t know, Badyakar was a peanut seller who became an overnight viral sensation after his song was uploaded online. Initially, a resident of Lakshminarayanpur village in Birbhum’s Dubrajpur village, Bhuban recently revealed why he had to move in with his son and leave his new home behind. Read on.

As reported by Anandabazaar Digital – via Times Now, Bhuban Badyakar has left his village amid his financial problems and has been away from home for months. It notes that the ‘Kacha Badam’ singer’s newly constructed home in his village is also empty and under lock and key. As of now, Bhuban is staying in the city of Dubrajpurand because despite people thinking he became rich overnight due to the song going viral, he is not financially stable.

Bhuban Badyakar added that whatever he earned from ‘Kacha Badam’ going viral, he invested into building a house for himself and does not have much money left. He further said that since he could not pay up as per demands from a few people, they took away his iPhone. He told the publication in Bengali, “They took my phone away, and so I ran away from home. They wanted money from me, which I could not give. They took my iPhone while I was sleeping.” The singer is currently staying with his son in Dubrajpur, where the youngster is doing some ‘duty’.

During an interaction with Aaj Tak Bangla, Bhuban claimed a company cheated him, and now he cannot even sing his song or upload it online. According to him, a Birbhum-based company and its owner tricked him in the name of Indian Performing Right Society Limited, reportedly paying him Rs 3 lakh for allegedly sharing his song on YouTube. However, Badyakar was unaware he had signed on to a paper selling his copyright to the song. Currently, Badyakar is managing to survive by doing small jobs and earning a few thousand rupees a month.

Sharing the news on social media, Mumbai-based paparazzi Viral Bhayani wrote, “#bhubhanbadyakar the kaccha badam peanut seller is a worried man. Bubhan had built himself a new house and bought a four wheeler after he went viral. But now is back to his previous life of misery. According to him, a copyright issue has rendered him to unable to even sing his own songs. He can no longer sing his own song as someone has stolen the rights for his Kacha Badam song (sic).”

One online user commented on this news: “Digital fame exists for a short period! Your reality is your identity.” Another added, “Male Ranu Mondal” A third commented, “Social media bana star Chinese maal ki tarah hai 😂”

Some more comments on the post read, “if he was cheated then it is really sad… But if he blew up what he made then the only option he has is to collaborate with Ranu Mondal now..” Another added, “Ye fame hai babu.. Jitna jaldi upar chadhata.. Usse bhi fast niche girata hai… Social media ka jamana hai😮”

What are your thoughts on Kacha Badam Singer Bhuban Badyakar’s state? Let us know in the comments.

