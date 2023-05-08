‘Jubilee’ Fame Nandish Singh Sandhu Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Brother Onkar With A Special Brooch During His Latest Outing

Jubilee actor, Nandish Singh Sandhu’s appearance at the latest awards in all white pearl embellishment looks classy. His outfit was inspired by the recent Met Gala look, which has set the tone for the season’s upcoming fashion trends

The actor’s latest appearance at the awards was also a tribute and a heartfelt homage to his late brother Onkar through the Ek Onakar brooch. The brooch had intricate details and was a perfect addition to his outfit. It was a beautiful way to honour his brother’s memory while still staying true to the theme of the event.

Nandish Singh Sandhu’s look was elegant and sophisticated, with just the right amount of edge to make it stand out from the crowd. It is clear that he put a lot of thought into his outfit, and it paid off in spades.

Nandish Singh Sandhu appearance at the awards will undoubtedly inspire upcoming fashion trends for seasons to come, as well as serve as a reminder that fashion can be more than just clothing.

Jubilee also starred Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Aditi Rao Hydari and more.

