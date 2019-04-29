Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala & Sumeet Vyas Unite For Neha Dhupia’s BFFs With Vogue Season 3!

Actors Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala and Sumeet Vyas will be appearing on a chat show together, and they have urged the viewers to brace up for an intense and fun ride.

They will be seen together in an episode of “BFFs with Vogue – Season 3”, which airs on Colors Infinity.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

“I’m certain it’s going to be a very very interesting chat session with Neha along with the boy-gang! Looking forward to the LOL moments,” Sobhita said in a statement.

To this, Sumeet added: “I am really looking forward to being on the show. I am a little nervous because I watched a few episodes and the games that are played are a little intense. But I’m prepared, so bring it on.”

The chat show is hosted by actress Neha Dhupia. Other guests to appear on the show include names like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jhanvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ishaan Khattar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!