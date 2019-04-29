Katrina Kaif Wouldn’t Hang Out With Salman Khan On Bharat Sets! Here’s Why

Katrina Kaif’s character of Kumud Raina aka Madam Sir in Bharat has received its fair share of appreciation ever since the trailer of film has been released. It seems like Katrina has improved her acting skills for this film and its quite a treat for senses.

We all know Priyanka Chopra was playing the role of Madam Sir in Bharat at first. It was when she opted out of the film, Katrina came in. During her recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress opened up about replacing Priyanka and how she worked to ace her character in the film.

Katrina said, “Although I wasn’t Ali’s first choice and it was Priyanka (Chopra), I’m happy it has come to me. When I read the character of Kumud, I felt there’s so much I can do in it and I wanted to immerse myself completely into it. I just hope that I keep getting to play such exciting characters which have enough meat in them.”

Talking about how Katrina was the first choice of producer Atul Agnihotri for the film and Priyanka got cast when she called Ali to get the character, Katrina said, “Atul has always been very supportive and really wanted me to do the film. And in the end, that’s what happened. Yes, Salman and I share great chemistry, but when I walked onto this set, I was very clear that the script demanded a different kind of dynamics between us and I had to maintain it. “

Further talking about how she prepared for the character, Katrina said, “So, I would not have lunch or hang out with him. It’s different with an action film like Tiger (Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai) where you can chat and chill. But here, I wanted Bharat and Kumud to appear like two people meeting for the first time and forging a connection. I hope you see that in the film.”

Well, we hope to see the best of Katrina in Bharat.

